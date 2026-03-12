Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Decreases By 83.9%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 366 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the February 12th total of 2,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 6,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,037. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1,092.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 77,975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 777.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 289,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.