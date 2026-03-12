First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 82.2% in February

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,564 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the February 12th total of 217,188 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

