Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,788.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. 3,074,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Featured Stories

