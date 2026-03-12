Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 53.2%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,124 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 184,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FALN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 916,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,460. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,206,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

