Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 53.2%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,124 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 184,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FALN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 916,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,460. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,206,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

