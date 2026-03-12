Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 53.2%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,124 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 12th total of 184,101 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 688,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of FALN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 916,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,460. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
