Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and traded as high as $23.35. Iberdrola shares last traded at $22.6850, with a volume of 16,917 shares traded.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) is a Spanish multinational electric utility company with core activities spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has established itself as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and maintains a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, solar and conventional thermal generation assets. In addition to power generation, Iberdrola provides integrated energy services and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s operations extend across Europe, North America and Latin America.

