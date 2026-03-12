Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 334 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 12th total of 647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGTR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 78,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $30.98.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%.

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

