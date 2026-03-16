Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Short Interest Update

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,081,825 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 12th total of 775,465 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,566 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 402,566 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

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Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $20.82 on Monday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.66). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 189.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

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