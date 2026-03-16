Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $44.72 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $187.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $215.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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