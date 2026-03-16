AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,176,310 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 12th total of 1,699,336 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 276,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.48. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

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AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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