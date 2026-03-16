Short Interest in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Grows By 40.3%

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 432 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 12th total of 308 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 917 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMOG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 216.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMOG opened at $135.68 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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