Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$21.63 Average PT from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SES. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.3%

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SES stock opened at C$20.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.01. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

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SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

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