HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th.

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HubSpot Trading Up 2.5%

HUBS opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $207.20 and a 12 month high of $682.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.47 and a 200 day moving average of $382.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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