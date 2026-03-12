Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telkonet Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0082. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.0082, with a volume of 23,305 shares.

Telkonet Trading Up 21.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telkonet, Inc is a technology company specializing in smart energy and water management solutions for commercial and institutional facilities. The company’s core business revolves around creating Internet of Things (IoT) devices, software platforms and control systems that enable automated, occupancy-based conservation of electricity, heating, cooling and water in settings such as hospitality, education, senior living, healthcare and government properties.

Central to Telkonet’s offering is its EcoSmart Energy suite, which includes programmable thermostats, occupancy sensors and networked gateways that communicate with cloud-based management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.