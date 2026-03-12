Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,740 shares, a growth of 462.1% from the February 12th total of 2,978 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 8,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,612. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULTP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A., the company delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury and cash management solutions, and mortgage origination services.

In addition to traditional banking, Fulton Financial offers wealth management and brokerage services, as well as insurance and leasing products designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

