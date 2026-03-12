Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as low as C$12.45. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 484,601 shares trading hands.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

