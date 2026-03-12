Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.10. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 626 shares changing hands.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) is a technology company specializing in advanced fiber-optic sensing, photonic test and measurement solutions, and specialty optical products. Founded in 1991 as a spin-off from Virginia Tech, the company develops tools and instrumentation that enable precise characterization and monitoring of optical networks, materials and structures. Its offerings include optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), dynamic strain sensors based on fiber Bragg grating technology, and high-resolution spectral analyzers designed for both laboratory research and field deployment.

The company operates through two primary segments: Test & Measurement Solutions and Specialty Optical Fiber & Laser Solutions.

