Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.03 and traded as low as GBX 1.83. Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.83, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.03. The company has a market cap of £2.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

