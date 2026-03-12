TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) to Repurchase 0 Outstanding Stock

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

LON:TCAP traded up GBX 23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 268.50. 13,881,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,464. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.90. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 217 and a 12 month high of GBX 315.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 33.50 EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

