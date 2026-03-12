Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and traded as low as $64.42. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 46,811 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

