The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $826.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $815.00 to $826.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $786.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $913.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

