Beyond Air’s (XAIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beyond Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 268.82% and a negative net margin of 447.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled nitric oxide (NO) therapy for pulmonary and respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary LungFit® platform delivers pulsed, low-dose nitric oxide gas through compact, portable devices designed to support treatments in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Beyond Air’s approach leverages NO’s antimicrobial, vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties to address a range of unmet needs in respiratory medicine.

The company’s lead candidate, LungFit® PH, is under investigation for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, with ongoing clinical studies assessing its impact on pulmonary arterial pressure and exercise capacity.

