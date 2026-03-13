Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $127.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

