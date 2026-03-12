Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.28 and traded as low as C$49.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$51.60, with a volume of 671,304 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 0.9401645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company’s segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

