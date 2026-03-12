FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,947 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 12th total of 49,746 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
RISR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 161,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,766. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.
