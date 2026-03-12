FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,947 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 12th total of 49,746 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RISR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 161,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,766. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

Get FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RISR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,108 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.