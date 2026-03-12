Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.81. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company. Its operating segment includes Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

