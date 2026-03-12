SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Short Interest Update

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,011 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 12th total of 19,166 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

SoFi Select 500 ETF stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $546.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $499,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

