MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $12.81. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares.

MFS California Municipal Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE American: CCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of tax-exempt income. The fund principally invests in debt securities issued by municipalities, counties, school districts and other public authorities in the state of California. By concentrating its portfolio on California issuers, the fund offers investors exposure to the state’s revenue and general obligation bonds, while also aiming to mitigate state income tax liability for those who qualify.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities, selecting primarily investment-grade instruments that meet rigorous credit criteria.

