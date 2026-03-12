ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,382 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 12th total of 18,771 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,288 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SBIO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.18. 26,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

