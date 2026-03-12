Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zumiez Stock Up 1.1%

Zumiez stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 333,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Zumiez had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.The company had revenue of $291.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, Director Travis Smith sold 9,175 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $260,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,954 shares in the company, valued at $650,975.44. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $294,661.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,850.02. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,537 shares of company stock valued at $762,797. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

