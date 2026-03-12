MDJM (NASDAQ:UOKA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 16th

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, March 16th. The 1-35 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 15th.

UOKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 20,550,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,091,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. MDJM has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

