Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,069 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the February 12th total of 26,953 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,362 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

MINV stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.39. 4,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,455. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quantify Chaos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.