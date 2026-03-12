Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Increases By 386.7%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 439,573 shares, a growth of 386.7% from the February 12th total of 90,308 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 851,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPIQ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 938,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

