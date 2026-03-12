Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.66 and traded as high as GBX 4.80. Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 4.80, with a volume of 39,200 shares traded.

Zambeef Products Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.66.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 14,530 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 7,924 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

