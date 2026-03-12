The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.12. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 181,444 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.
The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.
