Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Short Interest Update

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,699 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the February 12th total of 16,443 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 122,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 411.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

DSTL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $62.02.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

