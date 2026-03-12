ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED) Short Interest Up 101.4% in February

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 282 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the February 12th total of 140 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of IFED traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN

The ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (IFED) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IFED Large-Cap US Equity index. The fund tracks a total return index of large-cap US equities that the issuer believes will benefit from the prevailing monetary environment. The fund uses multiple fundamental factors to select and weight securities for inclusion. IFED was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is issued by UBS.

