Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 61,574 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the February 12th total of 30,333 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 40,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MCI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 31,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.

