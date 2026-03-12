Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 660.51 and traded as low as GBX 621. Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 630, with a volume of 263,194 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 747.

The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 644.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.94.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts expect that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 EPS for the current year.

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

