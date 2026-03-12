Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.67 and traded as low as GBX 131.81. Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 131.81, with a volume of 195,903 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Impax Asset Management Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.50.

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

About Impax Asset Management Group

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.95. The company has a market cap of £159.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency. These trends will drive growth for well positioned companies and create risks for those unable or unwilling to adapt.

