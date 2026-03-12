Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Everest Group stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.79. 360,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,629. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 12,322.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 321,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 298,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

