Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyworks Solutions stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

SWKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 4,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

