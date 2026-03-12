Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.8%
WPM traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.95. 2,134,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,893. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
