Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,557 shares, a growth of 541.8% from the February 12th total of 17,537 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEARCA PBD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 32,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,798.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 812.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 127,175 shares during the period.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

