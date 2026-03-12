Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $15.26. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 300 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 127.17 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut, whose sole banking subsidiary, Quaint Oak Bank, serves communities in western Connecticut. The institution operates branch offices across Litchfield County, providing relationship-driven banking services tailored to individuals, families and small businesses. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s regional focus emphasizes local decision-making and community engagement.

The company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

