FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,254 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 12th total of 2,378 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA QLVD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. 118,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.10% of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities from developed markets excluding the US. Holdings are selected for quality and low volatility. QLVD was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

