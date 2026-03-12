BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Update

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,374 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 12th total of 2,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

Shares of BitFuFu stock remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. 6,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. BitFuFu has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.