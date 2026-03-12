Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.29. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.2768, with a volume of 12,800 shares trading hands.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
Skkynet Cloud Systems specializes in secure, real-time data communications for industrial and enterprise applications. The company’s technology is built around a high-performance publish-subscribe architecture, designed to connect devices, sensors and enterprise systems over both cloud and on-premises deployments. By enabling seamless data flow across firewalls, Skkynet addresses the growing demand for reliable machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.
The company’s flagship offerings include SkkyHub, a cloud-based messaging platform, and DataHub, an on-site software solution.
