ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.0750. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

ZTE Stock Up 6.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) is a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions, headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Since its founding in 1985, the company has focused on the design, development and manufacturing of a broad portfolio of products that support carriers, enterprises and consumers. ZTE’s offerings span wireless and wireline access, core network infrastructure, transport and convergence solutions, as well as cloud computing, big data and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In the wireless arena, ZTE delivers end-to-end solutions for 5G and 4G networks, including base station equipment, small cells, antennas and radio access network (RAN) technology.

