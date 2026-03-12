United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Airlines stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,744,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,645. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

