Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.51. 10,303,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,795,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 55,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubicon Advisors GP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.